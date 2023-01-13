Israel’s extremist cabinet doesn’t have favorable conditions for survival: Expert

An expert on West Asian issues has said that today, the U.S. and Europe are dealing with growing crises and don’t want to pay the price of abnormalities of the Zionist regime more than before.

Mosayeb Naimi in an exclusive interview with ILNA evaluated the recent developments toward the occupied lands and the resolution that has been passed by the UN against Israel and in favor of Palestine.

“Projection has been one of Netanyahu's usual tactics in the previous periods, and this time also due to the severe differences that arose after his reappearance at the head of the Zionist regime's cabinet due to financial corruption and court rulings, it usually goes in the other direction. For example, he says that war threatens us, while under the same pretext, they put the Palestinians in trouble,” he said.

This is the usual practice of this extremist and fascist group of the Zionist regime, which Benjamin Netanyahu is at the head of, he said, adding that he thinks that such a move can distract public opinion from its own weaknesses and inabilities.

He also noted that in general, the group that reached this position under the leadership of Netanyahu in the recent elections with a fragile coalition does not have favorable conditions for survival, and if it continues, the same critical conditions will continue.

endNewsMessage1