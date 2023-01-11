Lula da Silva has to overcome tensions to go ahead: Expert

An expert on Brazil has said that the president of Brazil has to go past the current tense situation to start his tenure as a president to run the government.

Hadi Alami Fariman said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that “certainly, these challenges and pressures will make Da Silva's chances of success less.”

Evaluating the situation in Brazil after the presidential elections and the raid of supporters of the former president of Brazil against the governmental institutions, he emphasized that Da Silva has to clean up part of ty the armed forces at the beginning.

Asked about whether Da Silva can restore peace in Brazil, he answered that Brazil is a democratic country and I think it is unlikely this chaos will continue.

endNewsMessage1