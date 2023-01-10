Turkey’s opposition to Finland and Sweden NATO membership will not last: Expert

An expert on Europe has said that the opposition of Turkey to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO will not last for a long time.

Speaking to ILNA, Morteza Makki evaluated the process of membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, saying that the withdrawal of Finland and Sweden from the policy of neutrality in Europe was one of the consequences of the Ukraine war.

It is just Turkey that created obstacles toward the membership of these two countries on the pretext of Kurdish groups, he said.

It doesn’t seem that Turkey can disrupt the membership of Finland and Swede in NATO for a long time, he said, adding that most probably the way for the membership of these two countries will be paved with Ankara getting more concessions.

