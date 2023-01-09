U.S. opposes any ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia: Expert

An expert on Russia has said that the U.S. opposes the ceasefire proposal by Russia to stop the Ukraine war because of its interests.

Commenting on the latest developments in the Ukraine war, Hassan Beheshtipour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that it is better for Russia and Ukraine to stop the war in any way and after that think of solutions.

He referred to the rejection of the ceasefire proposal by Ukraine, saying that the U.S. and Ukraine's rejection of Russia’s ceasefire proposal has no justification unless we say that the U.S. opposes the ceasefire because of the benefits this country will reap through the continuation of the war.

Unfortunately, the continuation of this war will lead to more weakening of Ukraine and Russia, he added.

