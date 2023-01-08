Trump caused polarization among Republicans: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has said that Republicans in the U.S. are facing a divide because of Trump.

Esfandiyar Khodaie told ILNA that many believe that Donald Trump is the biggest threat to democracy in the U.S. in the last 100 years.

Opposing the constitution during his tenure as the then-highest person in power in the U.S. has created polarization in this country, he added.

Certainly, the possible presence of Donald Trump in the 2024 elections will intensify the tension and will be detrimental to Republicans, he said, adding that because this polarization may be in favor of Democrats.

