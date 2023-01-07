Erdogan wants to win elections by solving Syrian refugees’ crises: Expert

An expert on Turkey has said that the process of deescalation of tensions between Turkey and Syria has consequences.

As it is said, Bashar Assad has announced a set of conditions but at the same time has said that he is ready for negotiations, he said.

He added that the first condition is the withdrawal of Turkey’s army from the regions in the north of Syria, saying that another condition is solving the issues related to water to pave the way for Syria to get more water from the source of the Euphrates.

He also noted that “Erdoğan is trying to solve the issue of Syrian refugees before the elections”, saying that the presence of nearly 3 million and 500,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey has caused dissatisfaction among the people of this country.

The president of Turkey wants to win the elections by returning the Syrian refugees, he emphasized.

