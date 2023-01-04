Giving Qishn port of Yemen to UAE is illegal: Official

The advisory minister in the National Salvation Government of Yemen has said that Sana’a will react harshly to any actions aimed at looting the wealth of Yemen or giving military aid to hurt this country.

Abdolaziz Bakar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that “using local mercenaries, the UAE continues its destructive actions in occupying the Yemeni islands, spying and recruiting mercenaries, this time under the name of communication and port projects.”

Expressing regret that a small country like UAE is destroying a big country like Yemen, he said that the signing of selling the Qishn port deal with the Ijham Company of the UAE is being considered a violation of Yemeni sovereignty.

We in Sana'a don't recognize any deal with those who aren’t representative of Yemen and aren’t from the people of Yemen, he noted.

We react harshly to any actions aimed at looting the wealth of Yemen or giving military aid to hurt this country, he added.

endNewsMessage1