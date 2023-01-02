Palestinians set up war room to confront Israeli government: Expert

An expert on the West Asia issues has said the new cabinet of Israel that also has faced opposition inside the occupied lands can’t be successful.

Hassan Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the cabinet of Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the most extremist cabinets of Israel during the last decades.

He underlined that it seems this cabinet is facing a set of serious challenges because of the inclusion of extremist persons, and this cabinet hasn't been welcomed by public opinion internally, regionally, and internationally.

Even the European Union has expressed pessimism toward the future of this Israeli cabinet, he added.

The situation of occupied regions is challenging and they are in war conditions because after Netanyahu's win and the entrance of extremist faces to his cabinet, a joint military exercise took place by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza to confront any possible attack, he said.

He added that “so, now a joint war room has been formed with the participation of all Palestinian militant groups to possibly confront this extremist cabinet.”

This cabinet that also has faced opposition inside the occupied lands can’t be successful, he said.

