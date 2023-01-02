 Two Soldiers Killed in Israel’s Attack on Syrian Capital

A new missile attack on Damascus, the capital of Syria, was launched by the Israeli regime, killing two soldiers and causing material damage.

According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, citing a military source, the early Monday attack targeted positions south of the capital Damascus.

The military source added that Syria’s air defenses intercepted most of the Israeli missiles, which were launched from the direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting the Damascus International Airport and its surroundings.

The source noted that the attack left two Syrian soldiers dead and several others injured, while causing some material damage as well, bringing the airport’s operations to a temporary halt.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

The regime launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in December last year, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.

The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

Israel mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on the Syrian territories, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

In early November 2022, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, emphasizing that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

“Our position concerning such attacks is fairly clear. We warn the Tel Aviv regime that an adequate response to such hostilities awaits them and it will be given sooner or later,” he said.

