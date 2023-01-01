OIC lauds UNGA vote on occupation of Palestine

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly seeking legal opinion on the occupation of Palestine by the Zionist regime of Israel.

In its statement issued on Saturday, the OIC praised the positions of the countries that voted in favor of the UNGA resolution and said that the vote emphasized the need to comply with international law and was in line with “historical stances” adopted toward the issue of the occupation of Palestine.

The UNGA resolution seeks the opinion of the International Criminal Court on the nature of Israeli occupation and its legal consequences on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The resolution was adopted on Saturday with 87 votes in favor as 26 UNGA members voted against the measure and 53 countries abstained.

