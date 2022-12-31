Qatar condemns the Israeli government's settlement plans

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the plans of the new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu regarding settlement development.

And the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement on its official page via Twitter, yesterday evening, Friday, expressing its strong condemnation and denunciation of the new Israeli government's plans aimed at developing settlements.

Qatar denounced the Israeli authorities' continued attempts to Judaize the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as it considered this matter a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, principles of international law and United Nations resolutions, describing it as a "flagrant assault on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people."