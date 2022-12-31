2022 was a year of political and economic storm for Iraq; expert

An Iraqi political analyst has said before the Iraqi elections, a chaotic situation prevailed in the country.

Commenting on Iraq's political, economic and security situation in the past year, Alaa Al-Khatib told ILNA that before the Iraqi elections, a chaotic situation prevailed in the country.

"A wave of dissatisfaction and non-acceptance started from the election and the announcement of the results. Some political factions felt defeated and described the election as fake", he elaborated.

He added that the departure of members of the Sadr movement from the list of winners of the parliament paved the way for the representatives of the coordination framework to take over the seats of the withdrawing representatives, and as a result, the chances of this framework to return to the political forefront and activate negotiations with other parties doubled.

"Undoubtedly, 2022 was an economically difficult year for Iraq because we saw an increase in the exchange rate as well as an increase in the cost of living and food prices. The world economic crisis also affected Iraq", he concluded.

