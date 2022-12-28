22 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Israeli forces detained 22 Palestinians from the West Bank on Monday, including two members of the Legislative Council, Palestinian security sources said.

They told WAFA news that before arresting 12 Palestinians, the Israeli regime forces stormed and searched numerous homes in a number of Nablus-area neighborhoods.

They raided, searched, and destroyed the contents of the homes of five Palestinians in Hebron, including parliament members Nizar Ramadan, 53, and Maher Badir, 56.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

The Israeli military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the West Bank under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Thousands of Palestinians are held in Israeli jails. Hundreds have been imprisoned under the practice of administrative detention, which allows incarcerating Palestinian inmates without trial or charge.

