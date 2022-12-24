Draghi: Only Putin can end the conflict in Ukraine

Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi declared that only Russian President Vladimir Putin can end the conflict in Ukraine.

"The prospects for peace are difficult, but a lot has changed during the recent period, and communication channels have become more open, and China seems to participate in building the negotiations to a large extent. Nevertheless, the Kremlin was Until now, it appears that he does not want peace. My government has always been looking for peace and possible help and mediation, and I am thinking, for example, of what has been achieved regarding grain stuck in the ports of the Black Sea. No one but President Putin can end this war", Draghi said in an interview published by the newspaper "Corriere Della Sera" today, Saturday.

Draghi noted that Rome has always provided comprehensive aid to Ukraine in cooperation with its G7 partners, the European Union and NATO, and has shown that "Italy can be a leading country in Europe."