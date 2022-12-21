Great Leader: DPRK

General Secretary Kim Jong Un presides the 11th Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

-Kim Jong Un and His Ideological and Theoretical Activities

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, conducts tireless ideological and theoretical activities. These activities can be characterized by the following points.

First, the activities are conducted in such a way as to inherit the revolutionary ideologies of the preceding leaders in their pure form.

After formulating the revolutionary ideologies of President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) and Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism, Kim Jong Un has defended and inherited them and is enriching them.

His works, ideas and theories are all based on the preceding leaders’ revolutionary ideologies. Typical examples are Let Us Hold the Great General Kim Jong Il in High Esteem Forever and Carry Out His Instructions (December 2011), The Great Comrade Kim Il Sung Is the Eternal Leader of Our Party and Our People (April 2012), Let Us Step Up the Building of a Thriving Country by Applying Kim Jong Il’s Patriotism (July 2012), and The Cause of the Great Party of Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il Is Ever-Victorious (October 2015).

Second, these activities are run through with the people-first principle.

Kim Jong Un once told the officials that his ideology, however deeply it is developed, boils down to the idea that officials should become servants of the people.

The idea that Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism is, in essence, the people-first principle, the idea that politics based on the people-first principle is the basic political mode of socialism, the idea that the standard for evaluating national strength is the laughter of the people, and all other ideas and theories advanced by him are developed with the people as the starting point and major premise, and, from beginning to end, pulsate with the intention of attaching importance to the people and loving them.

Third, his ideological and theoretical activities are original in that they are permeated with discoveries and innovations.

He solves any ideological and theoretical problems in a creative way, not confining himself to the existing theories, formulas and experiences.

He formulated Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as a three-component system of ideology, theory and method of Juche, gave a definition of the Party’s unified leadership system, set forth the five-point orientation of Party building in the new era, and clarified the idea of conceiving in a bold way and presenting world-class ones in every field not fettered by stereotype, of making a leap forward by dint of science and guaranteeing the future by dint of education, of making all the people well-versed in science and technology, and of giving precedence to the view of coming generations as well as convenience and aesthetic beauty in architecture; he also advanced a new programme of socialist rural construction and the ideas of comprehensive development of Korean-style socialism. To present these ideas and theories, he grasped individualistic seeds with original thinking and creative passion and developed their logic in a creative and fresh way.

Fourth, his ideological and theoretical activities are very profound in terms of breadth and depth of content.

All his ideas and theories are deep in philosophical meaning, systematic and profound in logic.

To take his works on architecture as an example, the works including Let Us Usher In a Great Golden Age of Construction by Thoroughly Applying the Party’s Juche-Oriented Idea on Architecture (December 2013), Let Us Make Our Capital City Even More Splendid by Building 50 000 Flats (March 2021), Let Us Launch a New Revolution in Construction to Lead the Way in the Development of Our Own Style of Socialist Civilization (February 2022) and Let Us Add Further Glory to the Golden Age of Capital City Construction by Transforming the Hwasong Area (February 2022) not only deal with all the problems arising in construction, ranging from the essence and mission of architecture to designing, building work and building materials but also systemize them in a unified way.

His ideas and theories are also clear in their message and logical in system so that the presentation, development and conclusion of the points are quite obvious, and the paragraphs and sentences are organized in such a way that the contents can be distinguished correctly.

In addition, he uses simple and lifelike phrases that everyone can easily understand and sympathize with, like even an egg, when charged with ideology, can break a rock; in the national economy the metal industry is the eldest son and the chemical industry is the eldest daughter-in-law; education is the mother of science; socialist fragrance of the sea; and talent farming.

Fifth, his ideological and theoretical activities are multi-faceted in that they give perfect answers to all the problems arising in the revolution and construction.

He has authored many works; among them are the works dealing with the theoretical and practical problems in all the sectors and fields of social life including economic management, working people’s organizations, social sciences, industry, agriculture, fishery, land administration, architecture, education, public health, sports, literature, art and mass media as well as the works related to Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism and Party, government and defence building.

It is by no means accidental that his works are called an encyclopedia of revolution and construction.

-With an Eye to the Distant Future of the Country

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is consistent in some points in his leadership for the comprehensive development of socialism of his country.

First, he firmly maintains the principle of formulating lines and policies of the Party and government with an eye to the distant future of the country. Second, he leads his people to create anything whatsoever in a flawless way so that they can be no inferior even by the standard of 50 years or 100 years ahead.

Once he said: As people plant a tree hoping that it would grow to be a giant tree in the future, we should carry on the revolution with an eye to the distant future; to struggle looking far into the distant future–this is the outlook on the revolution and the future revolutionaries must acquire.

Even though the current situation is difficult and trials and hardships crop up, he puts forward all lines and policies and plans and pushes forward all undertakings carefully and in a prospective way looking far into the future, so as to ensure a sustained development of the state and a dignified life of the coming generations.

The policy of enforcing universal 12-year compulsory education is an example. Previously the DPRK enforced universal 11-year compulsory education inclusive of compulsory one-year preschool education. However, Kim Jong Un, looking into the distant future of the country, decided to introduce 12-year compulsory education for which enormous national expenditure is required. Such a decision is impossible to be made without a responsible attitude towards the future when the country is under severe sanctions and blockade of the hostile forces and constant nuclear threat by the US.

His far-sightedness can be seen also through the Workers’ Party of Korea’s policy of supplying nutritious foods including dairy products to all the children across the country at state expense. What he said is so impressive: If the children who are born and grow up on this land are fed well and raised healthily in a good environment from their childhood, so much vibrant liveliness and vitality will overflow in our society after 20 or 30 years and the national power of our Republic will grow greater.

In economic construction he advocates the line of building an independent national economy which the country has consistently maintained since the early years of its founding so as to ensure its sustained development. On major occasions including the seventh and eighth congresses of the WPK and in his policy speeches at the sessions of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK, he repeatedly stressed the need to continuously uphold the banner of self-reliance and self-development in economic construction.

As a result, the country is forcefully pushing forward the work of turning its overall economic sectors including the metallurgical, chemical and electric power industries into independent ones which rely on the raw materials and fuel abundant in the country. The iron producing system suitable for the actual situation of the country has been further perfected technically, so that steel output is steadily increasing, and construction of a C1 chemical industry base is under way. All this leads to the consolidation of the foundations of the self-supporting economy. According to his line of ushering in a new era of rural rejuvenation, the country is vigorously conducting the work of transforming the countryside into a more civilized and prospering socialist ideal land.

Kim Jong Un is working with devotion to guarantee the overall and eternal prosperity of the state. He guided several conferences, the first of their kinds in the history of the WPK, including the First Workshop for Chief Secretaries of City and County Committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Special Workshop for Officials in the Party Life Guidance Sections of Organizational Departments of Party Committees at All Levels of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and attended plenary meetings of the WPK Central Committee and sessions of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK, presenting long-term platforms for the development of the Party and the state. In October this year he visited the Central Cadres Training School of the WPK, and gave a lecture, in which he advanced a long-term plan for Party building so that it can fulfil its mission and duty as an entity in charge of the destiny of the country and people.

He devotes ceaseless thinking and energy to ensuring that all the structures in the country are made perfect so that they can be no inferior even in the distant future. For example, he examined about 11 360 formation plans of Samjiyon so as to turn the city into a model mountain city, where national identity, modern character and the characteristic features of the northern alpine area are combined.

Under his energetic guidance many standard and model structures have recently sprung up in the country. Typical examples are the city of Samjiyon in Ryanggang Province; regional industry factories in Kimhwa County, Kangwon Province, which are a standard of regional industry development; Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm, which set a new standard for greenhouse farms; and the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District, a new standard of housing construction, which suites the reality of Korea, a country with many mountains.

All these creations constitute vivid examples, which show the civilization the Korean people will enjoy in the near future, and solid foundations for the prosperity and development of the country.

-Wonderland of Socialist Civilization

It was three years ago on December 7, 2019 when respected Comrade Kim Jong Un participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly built Yangdok Hot Spa Resort and personally cut the tape.

Since then, the Yangdok Hot Spa Resort, the best of its kind in the world with the assortment of characteristic service facilities, one-storey/multiple-storey dwelling houses, ski resort and horse-riding ground, has been serving as a cultural/recreational service facility for the working public, making a huge contribution to the promotion of public health.

The Yangdok Hot Spa area is a display of architectural beauty with elegant gabled roofs of reddish hue, the embodiment of Juche-type architectural art in all its majesty and beauty. This place is now all the more thriving with numerous people coming to enjoy winter hot spa despite the frosty winter weather.

Permeated in the Yangdok Hot Spa Resort that may as well be termed the wonderland of socialist civilization, are traces of love and dedication of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for the sake of our people’s happiness.

It was August 15, 2018 when respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the hot spa area of Yangdok County for the first time.

Our people still cherish deep in their hearts the memory of the historic day associated with dangerous mountain pass, torrential rain, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un’s glasses fogged up with rain and vapour from the hot spring and his clothes that soaked up in the midsummer heat.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally measured the temperature of the spring water which was well over 80℃ and tasted it that day. He also gave detailed teachings to the relevant officials and showed them the way to build the spa resort.

In the year 2019 alone, he visited the construction site several times in the months of April, August, October and November, looked into the issues arising from the construction and explained down to the minutest detail on how to address them. Thus, he put his heart and soul into the construction of the hot spa resort, the best of its kind, where people can get necessary treatment and enjoy cultured way of life to their hearts’ content.

Yangdok hot spa began its operation for medical purposes 1500 years ago. Till the liberation, it was frequented only by a handful of feudal dignitaries and the wealthy few. Today it has been transformed into a wonderful recreational facility for the people both in name in reality in the current era of the Workers’ Party of Korea by dint of Comrade Kim Jong Un’s ardent love for people.

Yangdok Hot Spa Resort is also equipped with a characteristic ski resort and a horse-riding ground as befits the comprehensive sports and recreational facility, adding vigour and animation to the cultured and recreational lives of the visitors, which would subsequently improve their health.

This land will continue to resonate with laughter of our people enjoying the socialist civilization to their hearts’ content, for we have the wise leadership of our Party with noble intention.

