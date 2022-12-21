Kais Saied has no legitimacy in Tunisia: Expert

An expert on North Africa has said that because of the approaches of Tunisia’s president, no one in this country backs Kais Saied.

Evaluating the reasons for the low turnout in the elections of Tunisia, Jafar Ghanad Bashi said that because of the approaches that Kais Saied has adopted, this country has entered a dark period.

The capture of all active leaders in Tunisia and appeal to foreign countries to control the internal atmosphere of this country were Saied’s negative actions, he said.

Kais Saied’s policies have been met with the people’s opposition especially because he is moving in the direction of marginalizing religion, he noted.

The president of Tunisia in the beginning has voiced anti-Zionist slogans but recently with the encouragement of Saudi Arabia, he wanted to establish relations with Israel, the expert noted.

Currently, no one in Tunisia accepts Saied’s legitimacy, he added.

endNewsMessage1