Use of nuclear weapons by Russia remains a threat: ex-ambassador

Iran’s former ambassador to Russia has said that Russia will not use nuclear weapons and this issue will remain in the threat stage.

Nematollah Izadi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that nuclear weapons play a deterring role and never has a combat role in the current situation because using such weapons is extremely harmful.

Evaluating Russia’s recent threat regarding using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war, he denied this claim, saying that Russia can’t do it because Russia and other countries will face a serious threat.

The threat of using nuclear weapons by Russia in the current circumstances is likely, he noted, emphasizing that “but I don’t think that Russia will do that and this will remain in the threat stage.”

endNewsMessage1