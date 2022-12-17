Russian Foreign Ministry: Western sanctions increase the number of countries supporting the Russian position

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the European Union's continued imposition of illegal sanctions against Moscow increases the number of countries supporting the Russian position.

This came in a statement published by the Russian mission to the United Nations, following the European Union's approval of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on Friday.

"The pace of Western sanctions is not slowing down, but rather has become the preferred tool of the European Union's illegal foreign policy for a long time, with the aim of pressuring sovereign countries, as the policy of restrictions contradicts the system of international financial and trade relations, and the basic principles of the World Trade Organization", the statement stated.

