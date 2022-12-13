Erdogan has a challenging year ahead: expert

An expert on Turkey has outlined the situation in Turkey toward the upcoming elections of 2023 for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party.

Evaluating the news about the nomination of Erdogan in the 2023 elections, Siyamak Kakaei told ILNA that the upcoming elections in Turkey will be an important and more challenging elections in this country.

Asked about the possibility of the win of the Justice and Development Party in the upcoming elections in Turkey, he answered that the oppositions look to this party's win with doubt because one of the important issues of this country is the economic situation that has been turned into the weak point of the Erdogan.

Referring to the importance of the year 2023 for Erdogan, he said that this is important for the president of Turkey in terms of winning the presidential election for the third time.

So generally, the next year will be a challenging year for Erdogan personally, both from the viewpoint of elections and party, he said.

endNewsMessage1