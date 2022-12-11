China seeks to expand its influence in various regions; expert

An expert on international issues has said that China seeks to expand its influence in various regions, both seeking more economic benefits and seeking influence in other regions through economic benefits.

Ardeshir Senai, an expert on international issues, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the most obvious point in Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia makes sense in the context of the confrontation between China and the United States, especially after Biden took office and the issue of containing China was raised as the main point of the American strategy in the future.

"It seems that China seeks to expand its influence in various regions, both seeking more economic benefits and seeking influence in other regions through economic benefits", he added.

"In the era of Joe Biden, it seems that the relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States could not go the way that some people thought it would go, and as a result, they tried to align their positions with their own interests, even if there were contradictions with the interests of the United States", he elaborated.

