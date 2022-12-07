Sudan's agreement between military, civil leaders creates hope: expert

An expert on North African Issues has called the recent agreement between the army commanders and a group of Sudanese political parties as a point of hope.

Evaluating Monday's agreement between the army commanders and a group of Sudanese political parties in order to start the two-year process of handing over power to civilians, Abdolamir Nabavi emphasized that this agreement has created hope.

He told ILNA that “the agreement that was signed on Monday, December 5 between the military and the representatives of political-civil parties and groups has created the hope that an end will be put to the political-economic crisis in Sudan.”

There is no doubt that this event is important and everyone agreed to follow up and implement the Juba Peace Agreement, but there is still doubt that this event can be the endpoint for Sudan's problems and crises, he noted.

‎He added that there have been several verbal agreements before, but none of them reached a definite result.

