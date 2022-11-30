North Korea increases its deterring capabilities in proportion to U.S. offensive power: Expert

An expert on East Asia issues has said that North Korea is improving its deterrence in proportion to the offensive power of the U.S.

Analyzing the intensification of North Korea's nuclear and missile tests, Nozar Shafie told ILNA that the issue of nuclear and missile weapons is for the survival of countries.

“Countries arm themselves with weapons for their survival, and missile and nuclear weapons are important because they provide a more effective deterrence,” he emphasized.

He also said that the important point about North Korea is that it should be armed to the teeth against the threats facing Pyongyang.

The country that threatens North Korea is the U.S.; Pyongyang cares less about Japan or South Korea than the U.S., he noted.

So, North Korea thinks that it is facing the U.S. and that it increases its deterring power in proportion to the offensive power of this country, he added.

endNewsMessage1