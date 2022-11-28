 Russia, US Continue Contacts on Visas: Diplomat

Moscow and Washington are in contact on visa issues at the level of the Foreign Ministry and State Department directors, State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told reporters on Monday.

"These contacts are going on at the level of directors of specialized departments, both the State Department and the Foreign Ministry’s Department of North America," he said, TASS reported.

"The dialogue is ongoing, however, it is far from reaching any understandings, common denominators, but it is going on nonetheless," Ivanov said, responding to a question about contacts between Russia and the US concerning visas and diplomatic property.

