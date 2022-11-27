Black Friday in the United States sets a record for online sales

Adobe Analytics reports that Americans spent $9.12 billion on Black Friday sales online.

The company indicated that this indicator is 2.3% larger than it was in the past year, and exceeded the previous record at the level of $9.03 billion, which was recorded in 2020.

Sales of electronic goods increased by 221% compared to an average day in October 2022, while sales of children's toys and sports equipment increased by 285% and 218%, respectively.

Nearly half (48%) of Black Friday online purchases were made using smartphones, with a 78% increase over the previous week in the frequency of use of payment deferral apps.