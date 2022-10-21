Israel tries to hurt Iran by transferring Russian Jews to Azerbaijan: Expert

An expert on Israel has said that Israel strongly seeks the project of hurting Iran in the Caucasus by alliance-building against Iran on a regional scale.

Jafar Razavi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Israel recently announced that it intends to accommodate the Jews of Russia in shelters in Azerbaijan which many consider a Judaization of the Caucasus.

He emphasized that Israel strongly seeks the project of hurting Iran in the Caucasus, adding that Israel is seeking to build against Iran on a regional scale.

We should notice that Israel will keep its security influence in Azerbaijan and it may change the issue of the Zangezour corridor based on its strategy, he added.

We can say that Tel Aviv is trying to hurt Iran by transferring the Russian Jews to Azerbaijan and constructing shelters for them, the expert noted.

