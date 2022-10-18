New Government of Kuwait Sworn In

The new government of Kuwait was sworn in before the country's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Monday.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Mishal said loyalty to the country and its ruler, respect for the Constitution and laws, and protecting freedoms are the foundation of the government's actions, according to the state news agency, KUNA.

"Let us join hands for this service, and put aside differences and cooperate for the sake of the Nation," he added.

On Sunday, the Crown Prince issued a decree restructuring the new government formation under pressure from Parliament.

The new line-up, headed by Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, includes 16 ministers.

In July, the government resigned amid severe disputes with lawmakers.

Last month, Kuwaiti opposition lawmakers secured nearly 60 percent of seats in the 50-seat National Assembly, according to official results.

