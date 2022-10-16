UK PM failed in fulfilling promises: Expert

The economic liberalism ruling Britain is dependent on international models and rates, and the current state of the international system has failed the prime minister of this country in fulfilling her promises, an expert on Europe has said.

The election of Liz Truss by the conservative party was a kind of escape from the crises to keep the political situation and avoid a crisis contagion, Morteza Makki said.

He said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Truss came to power in a sensitive situation in the UK, adding that the reality is that Britain's military and financial aid to Ukraine and London's standing with Washington in confronting Moscow left Liz Truss with a damaging legacy from the Johnson era.

