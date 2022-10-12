Naftali Bennett withdrawal from politic will hurt right-wing parties: Expert

An expert on regional issues has said that the withdrawal of Naftali Bennett from politics in Israel will hurt extremist right-wing groups.

The lack of political success and the continuous failures in the region and the occupied territory have caused internal disagreement between Zionists, Reza Sadrolhoseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert said the withdrawal of Naftali Bennett from the political system in Israel will hurt the extreme right-wing parties in the regime.

The clear fact in the political system of Tel Aviv is that the multiplicity of parties in this pyramid of power has been considered the main problem and because of that I think that the withdrawal of Naftali Bennett from politics will hurt the extremist factions in Israel, he added.

endNewsMessage1