U.S. attempt to amend Caesar Act to create political panic: Expert

An expert on regional issues has said that the United States has attempted to amend the Caesar Act to create a political panic.

Ahmad Bakhshaysh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the fact is that the U.S. has long been seeking to increase pressure on countries aligned with Iran and somehow be able to pressure the axis of resistance.

Commenting on the requests to amend the Caesar Act by Congress in the U.S., the expert said that “I believe that the United States has attempted to amend the Caesar Act to create a political panic.”

He noted that what can be understood from the Syria and Lebanon scene isn’t a scenario of and new political war from the U.S. and this is the same past scenario of imposing sanctions based on new policies.

We can’t consider this move only limited to Lebanon or Syria, but these actions have happened about Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and even other countries that are non-aligned with Washington and the U.S. use it as a doubled leverage, he added.

