Russia is ready to participate in solving global food problems and to help the poorest countries, in particular, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are fully meeting the domestic demand for basic, essential products and providing reliable food security. Moreover, we are building up our export potential, and - I’d like to emphasize this - we are ready to make our contribution to overcoming global food challenges and provide the necessary assistance to the poorest, developing nations," he said on Sunday in a video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day, TASS reported.

All this is a direct result of the efforts of agriculture and processing industry workers, their difficult but very important and responsible work, Putin stated.

"Work under unprecedented sanctions pressure poses new challenges to the agriculture sector," the Russian president said. "We will be addressing them jointly, with the support of the state, using the imposed restrictions for our own development," he added.

"We need to upgrade technological sovereignty in agriculture. Hence, we must enhance our potential in selection, genetics, and seed breeding, encourage a transition to modern domestic equipment and technology, and create the conditions for further inflow of investment," Putin said.

The national government endorsed in September the updated sectoral strategy that includes these tasks, he added.

