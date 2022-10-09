Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement called on the Saudi-led coalition to end the war on his country, stressing that the Yemeni nation will continue to resist the aggression.

In a speech on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Ansarullah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi urged the war coalition to stop the aggression, lift the siege, and end the occupation of Yemen, Yemen’s al-Masirah news network reported.

He also called on “our dear people to continue confronting the aggression as long as it continues.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi said the US and the Israeli regime, as well as their acolytes, seek to enslave nations.

He said the US and Israel have directed all their endeavors toward bringing people out of light and into the darkness.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis flocked on Saturday to the squares in the capital, Sana’a, and other cities to celebrate the prophet’s birth anniversary.

The participants urged Muslims across the world to stand against Western imperialism. They held banners against the United States and Israel, which have supported the Saudi-led military coalition against their country.

The rallies came just a week after a UN-brokered truce between the Ansarullah movement and the coalition came to an end. The truce first came into effect on April 2 for an initial two months and was extended twice until October 2.

The Saudi kingdom and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, have been waging a war against Yemen since March 2015, trying, in vain, to reinstall the exiled Saudi-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The military campaign, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support from the United States, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In recent months, Yemeni officials have issued stern warnings to Israel about its role in supporting the war on Yemen.

Back in August, Tel Aviv claimed to have struck a target in Sana’a during its latest bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

In a warning to the Saudi-led coalition and the countries supporting it, Yemen’s defense minister said on Thursday that the country’s armed forces are capable of hitting targets far beyond Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“We will never hesitate to bombard very sensitive and important facilities, and we will include them in the list of our future targets,” Major General Mohammad al-Atifi said.

“The designated targets will not be constrained to areas within the borders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE; and could be situated in regions much beyond these two countries,” he added.

