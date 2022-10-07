An expert on the region has said that Saudi Arabia is trying not to let the monthly salaries of the soldiers in Yemen be paid so that it can harm the war.

Mosadeq Mosadeqpoor said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the Yemen case is more complicated than in the past and Ansarullah even gave specific warnings about the opening of new conflict fronts inside Yemen.

One of the reasons for Ansarullah's opposition to the ceasefire in Yemen is the non-payment of the monthly salaries of the country's employees, which has been delayed for about six months, he said.

He noted that in the meantime, Saudi Arabia is trying not to let the monthly salaries of the soldiers be paid, so that it can harm the war and move the situation forward in its favor, adding that these two little issues caused Ansarollah not to accept the ceasefire.

The fact is that economic sanctions against the people of Yemen are getting deeper day by day and because of that Ansarollah seeks to retaliate, he said.

Ansarollah’s threats against Saudi Arabia and the UAE are serious and undoubtedly these threats will aim at the economic structures of these two countries, he added.

