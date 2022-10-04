General Secretary Kim Jong Un makes a policy speech at the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK on September 8, 2022

DPRK Advancing towards Comprehensive Development and Rejuvenation

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, delivered a policy speech at the Seventh Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK on September 8.

In the speech he reaffirmed his unshakable conviction and will to lead his country to the comprehensive development and rejuvenation of socialism.

-Substantiation

Kim Jong Un put forth the strategy of stepping up socialist construction in an all-round way at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in January 2021. Then he clarified the programmatic guidelines, detailed tasks and ways for achieving the comprehensive development and rejuvenation of socialism at major Party meetings including the second, third and fourth plenary meetings of the Eighth Party Central Committee held in February, June and December that year and the Fifth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Party Central Committee in June this year.

Pursuant to his ideas and intentions, the Korean people have achieved remarkable successes in their struggle for achieving the comprehensive development and rejuvenation of socialism, braving unprecedentedly harsh trials and ordeals.

This year alone, they fully demonstrated the invincible might of the Korean style of socialism and the country’s unique single-hearted unity of the leader, the Party and the people through various political occasions like the 110th anniversary of the birth of President Kim Il Sung, 80th anniversary of the birth of Chairman Kim Jong Il and the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army. In particular, when they were faced with the public health crisis, the first of its kind since the founding of the state, in May last, they overcame it by waging a tenacious struggle based on single-hearted unity, the unity of one mind and one body, in a little over 90 days, powerfully demonstrating the political and ideological might and superiority of socialism.

In addition to the extremely grave health crisis, the country also suffered a series of natural disasters. However, all the people redoubled their efforts, and determinedly pushed ahead with this year’s formidable struggle tasks, including the immediate farming work, major construction projects and the work of improving the standard of living. The unified guidance and management of overall state affairs are being further stepped up with their socialist character enhanced, and medium- and long-term projects are being designed and promoted with an eye to decades in the future. In this way the country is laying the foundations and creating assets for the economic development and the people’s improved wellbeing.

Sci-tech research has been decisively oriented to solving practical problems in accordance with pragmatic plans and objectives. The country’s education is developing in a balanced way, with the focus on training talents with practical abilities. The public health sector has gained valuable experience with which to deal with any type of epidemic and other public health crisis. And significant progress has been made in developing socialist culture.

All these clearly testify to the fact that the country is advancing vigorously towards comprehensive development and rejuvenation under the wise leadership of Kim Jong Un.

-Innovation and Development

All the tasks Kim Jong Un set forth in his policy speech are oriented towards innovation and development.

It is his intention that the country should not pursue immediate and visible successes but dynamically advance towards a higher goal with an eye to a distant future.

He said in the speech that in order to further consolidate the country’s politico-ideological might, it is important to further consolidate the might of single-hearted unity–the most powerful weapon of the country–in ideology, purpose and moral obligation, thoroughly apply the WPK’s people-first politics in overall state affairs and step up the activities of state power to ensure that all the people take an active part in political affairs as masters of the state and society, and continue to give full play to the collectivist spirit, communist virtues and the beautiful traits throughout the society. This shows that he aspires to constant innovation and development in social building.

This holds true for the tasks for various sectors in the five-year plan for the development of the national economy.

The plan itself aims at sustainable growth of the economy and marked improvement of the people’s living standards on the basis the analysis of the economic situation of the country and the practical possibilities.

In the policy speech he advanced in detail the immediate tasks and long-term objectives for the implementation of the five-year plan including the development of the work of the Cabinet, rejuvenation of rural communities, development of light industry, fishery and key industries, housing construction, land administration, disaster prevention, education, sic-tech and public health sectors and building of the state’s anti-epidemic capability.

Once the five-year plan has been implemented, the overall national economy will be on a growth orbit in which its work system, the links among its sectors and its self-supporting foundations have been readjusted and reinforced and substantial changes have been brought about in solving the problems of food, clothing and housing for the people. GDP will increase by over 40 percent and the production of consumer goods by over 30 percent by the end of 2025, the last year of the plan, as compared to 2020. This shows that implementation of the five-year plan will provide a firm guarantee for boosting the economy of the country and the people’s living standards to a higher stage.

In his policy speech Kim Jong Un said that the world will watch with keen interest how the Korean people stick to their choice of building a powerful socialist country, how their country carries out its resolve, and what other amazing miracles will be worked on their land.

A Truly Independent Powerful Country, a State of Justice

In his policy speech at the Seventh Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held on September 8, 2022, Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said that the DPRK is a truly independent powerful country and a state of justice.

-Independent Powerful Country

In a bid to realize its ambition to secure hegemony and build a unipolar world, the United States is trying to bring all the countries under its control while measuring the politics, the economy and culture of the world with the American democracy as the yardstick. And it is imposing military pressure and destructive sanctions and blockade upon the countries that refuse to toe its line.

Owing to the interference of the imperialists a series of disastrous events took place in quite a few countries which had followed the road of development of their own style; their political systems collapsed, civil wars broke out and refugee crises occurred. As the developments show, it is difficult in this world to defend the dignity of one’s state and the destiny of one’s people, and choose and maintain one’s own course of development.

In this context, the DPRK can be said to be a truly independent powerful country. What made this country an independent powerful country, then?

Today the country is unswervingly advancing along the road it chose while maintaining the principle of independence in politics, self-sufficiency in the economy and self-reliance in national defence. The US has resorted to every manner of heinous schemes for several decades in an attempt to check the advance of the DPRK.

It is well known how tenacious the US was in its attempt to isolate and stifle the DPRK over the last ten-odd years as the latter was further strengthening its defence capabilities to safeguard its dignity and lasting happiness of its people. By egging its vassal states on, it imposed barbarous sanctions and blockade upon the DPRK and had recourse to sanctions several times in one year alone. It also gravely threatened the security of the country by enlisting huge military forces including nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

However, no threat and blackmail could intimidate the country into abandoning the road of independence Kim Jong Un and the Korean people had chosen. Displaying a self-sacrificing spirit, Kim Jong Un stood in the vanguard of the struggle of the Korean people to defend the country’s sovereignty and dignity. Even though it meant their children had to tighten their belts and suffer more from hunger and every family had to face appalling hardships in their life, the Korean people wholeheartedly supported the cause of the WPK and remained faithful to it, braving all trials and difficulties.

The unshakable faith and will of the leader to defend the country’s destiny and sovereignty by relying on such faithful people was combined with the strong desire of the people to live as a proud independent people not as a slave nation even though they are not leading a luxurious life at present. This formed a single-hearted unity and produced inexhaustible strength. And this strength has built the country into an independent powerful country which no one can belittle and threaten.

-State of Justice

In his policy speech Kim Jong Un declared that the world will clearly realize once again what a truly independent powerful country is and a state of justice in modern days, when pursuit of hegemony is more rampant, and how mighty is the unquenchable spirit of the DPRK dealing squarely with the United States, the empire of evil.

Injustice openly rampages due to the forces that pursue hegemony—this is the world of today. Applying double standards has become a common phenomenon, which finds an explicit expression in the US’s acts to pick a quarrel with the DPRK’s righteous measures to strengthen its defence capabilities to safeguard its sovereignty and its people’s safety.

Even under the pressure of the US and its vassal countries, the DPRK has showed, through practice, what genuine international justice is.

Kim Jong Un put forward a new line to guarantee eternal security of the country and nation and create stable peaceful environment in the Korean peninsula and the region and has wisely led the struggle to this end. The firm determination and seasoned leadership of the WPK and the fortitude and patriotism of the Korean people have served as a source of strength with which they could overcome all sorts of difficulties and raise the glory and dignified prestige of the state onto the highest level. The unfair standards and sanctions and blockade, which the US and its vassal forces used as their tools in their attempt to secure hegemony, failed to obstruct the road ahead of the DPRK and were smashed to pieces by its dynamic advance.

Through its practical moves the DPRK provided international justice and standard that any endeavour of a sovereign state to strengthen its defence capabilities becomes its right which no one can interfere with.

Today the DPRK is further expanding the relations of friendly cooperation with its neighbouring countries while developing external relations and cooperating with all the countries and nations which oppose aggression, interference, oppression and subjugation of the imperialists and aspire to independence and justice, irrespective of difference in ideology and system. It is striving to develop diversified exchange and cooperation also with the capitalist countries which respect the DPRK and take a friendly approach to it.

The policy speech analysed that the present international situation shows that the contradictions between justice and injustice and between the progressive and the reactionary, especially the power structure surrounding the Korean peninsula, have become obvious and the change from a unipolar world advocated by the US into a multipolar world is being accelerated significantly. The DPRK, a state of justice, is positively developing the external relations in keeping with the developing trend of the current international situation and as befits its status as an independent powerful state.

