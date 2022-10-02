​Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday that Iran is stronger than ever and cannot be overcome with the wisdom of its leader and people.

Referring to the recent riots across Iran over the death of a young woman in the country, Nasrallah said that despite the hue and cry by the Western media, Iran has pledged to investigate the case without any special consideration.

He criticized that the Western support for protesters in Iran is taking place while over 50 civilians were killed in an explosion of a Shia center in Afghanistan on Friday and no one made a single word of condemnation.

Different administrations in the US have realized that Iran is a strong country that cannot be overcome by waging a war on the country, the Hezbollah secretary-general said, adding that they have rather resorted to opposing sanctions on Iran and encouraging protests in the country.

He downplayed the ongoing protests in Iran, noting that Iran has seen much more difficult days in the past.

