An expert on the Caucasus region has said that it seems unlikely that the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue.

Vali Kaleji said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Iran doesn’t want that the entire of its borders with the Caucasus region to turn into our borders with Azerbaijan because we will miss an important transit route.

Asked about the reason for Iran’s not-so-aggressive stance toward the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the expert said that Iran should have a representative in the border talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia that are held with the participation of Russia and the EU because the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia has direct effects on Iran’s borders and transit.

Commenting on the possibility of the continuation of the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he noted that it seems unlikely that the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue.

