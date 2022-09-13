An expert on Europe has said that the lack of technology and Russian investment in the banks of Europe as well as Western sanctions against Moscow can turn the situation against Russia.

Fayaz Zahed said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that in a general view of energy equations and Russian gas exports to Europe, we can see that Europe doesn’t retreat from its stance toward Russia.

The expert underscored that we should note that the situation for Russia will be harder after the winter.

The fact is that the lack of technology and Russian investment in the banks of Europe as well as Western sanctions against Moscow can turn the situation against Russia, he added.

Maybe behind rhetoric, they want to reach an intermediate achievement; it means that the Russians want to keep control of parts of eastern Ukraine and on the other hand they also want sanctions to be lifted, he noted.

