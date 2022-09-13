The former member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Afghanistan has said that the Taliban will never form an inclusive government and women do not have any seats in their administration.

Homa Alizoy said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the Taliban’s one-year function has shown the strict course of action of the Taliban to the world.

They don’t adhere to any commitments and worked against the Doha deal and deprived half of Afghan society of their basic rights and their government is monotonic and extremely fanatical, he said.

The Taliban will never form an inclusive government and women do not have any seats in their administration, he added.

The borders of our neighbors are in danger and the tensions will be doubled, he said, adding that the Taliban should be prevented from tension-causing excuses to infiltrate into the territory of neighbors.

The former judge in Afghanistan has said that the Taliban is supporting al-Qaeda terrorist group, noting that the presence of an al-Qaeda leader in the capital of Afghanistan is a case in point.

