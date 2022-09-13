The Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a ceasefire in areas along their border, Trend reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"The sides agreed to a ceasefire from 09:00 am local time (08:00 am Moscow time) after a response by the Azerbaijani armed forces, TASS reported.

Armenia has already violated the agreement though, but the ceasefire has been in place since 09:15 am local time (08:15 am Moscow time)," the Azerbaijani news agency said.

endNewsMessage1