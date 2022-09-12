The U.S. moves to establish military bases in Saudi Arabia are the continuation of their past scenario to counter Iran’s power, an expert on regional issues has said.

Reza Mirabian has expressed that he believes that establishing new military bases by the U.S. in the territory of Saudi Arabia is a complementary scenario.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Explaining the reasons for the U.S. plans to establish new military facilities in Saudi Arabia, he said that “I believe that establishing new military bases by the U.S. in the territory of Saudi Arabia is a complementary scenario. Because we have seen that the United States has tried to introduce Iran's naval and air capability as a potential danger to the region and the Arab governments, which is why if the new military centers are established, they will undoubtedly be considered in line with this old scenario.”

He emphasized that by such actions, Washington seeks to disturb the balance of power in the region.

The U.S. and its regional allies are seeking a continued confrontation with Iran that has existed from the past, he added.

