Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling center-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results.

If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister while the anti-immigration, far-right Sweden Democrats would be the biggest right-wing group and gain direct influence on policy for the first time, Reuters reported.

The race remained tight, with a significant number of votes still to be counted.

The right-wing bloc consists of the Moderates, the Liberals, the Christian Democrats, and the Sweden Democrats.

