An expert on the U.S. has said that if the U.S. changes its scenario, or its interests dictate, it may put Russia on the list of terrorism sponsors.

The behaviors of Russia are in a way that they don’t give any answer regarding their behaviors to the world and because of that, there is a possibility that if the U.S. changes its scenario or its interests dictate then it will put Russia on the list of terrorism supporters, Amir Hoshang Mirkoshesh said in remarks to ILNA.

The high political and security officials of the U.S. believe that if they introduce Russia as a supporter of terrorism, there is a possibility that the process of negotiations and discussions on the Ukraine war reaches a deadlock in the future, he added.

Asked about which scenario can end the Ukraine war, he answered that I think that finally Ukraine and Russia should return to the negotiations table.

