The Shiite parties and the coordination framework are against the continuation of the crisis in Iraq and the street camps and have expanded their capacity to deal with it, an expert on regional issues has said.

Reza Sadrolhoseini said in remarks to ILNA that there are two scenarios lying ahead of the Iraqi political scene after the federal court refused the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament.

First, after the Arbaeen ceremony, the representatives will return to the parliament, and in parallel, the election of the prime minister and the president, as well as the formation of the cabinet, will be carried out according to the previous procedures, he said.

But in the second scenario, after Arbaeen, the Sadrist movement’s protests may start again in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq, he added.

Accordingly, obeying the law will now be the most important issue in Iraq, and it must be respected, he noted.

