Ali Ghaem Maghamei said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Erdogan seeks to ensure Turkey’s economical benefits with his new approach toward Israel.

Listing the reasons for the upcoming visit of Erdogan to Israel, the expert on Turkey has said that the first reason is economic.

Due to the upcoming 2023 Turkey presidential election, the president of Turkey needs foreign investments to control inflation, he added.

The second reason for Ankara’s approach toward Tel Aviv is the issue of gas in the eastern Mediterranean, he said, adding that one should pay attention to the notion that companies in Israel, the UK, and Italy seek to export eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe and in the meantime, Turkey is looking for its interests.

Ankara wants to import oil and gas from Israel into Turkey’s consumption cycle and it wants to export the extra amount to the EU, and because of that it needs to deepen its relations with Israel, he noted.

