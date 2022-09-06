Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad has described the imposition of sanctions as the most malicious kind of terrorism, noting that Iran pursues the nuclear dossier courageously and tactfully.

The Syrian official made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Vice President and Head of the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Mesysam Latifi and his companions in Damascus on Monday.

Mekdad condemned the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, saying that such unilateral actions are immoral and the most malicious sort of terrorism.

He also underlined that Syria stands with Iran when Tehran is following up the nuclear dossier tactfully and courageously.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syrian top diplomat referred to the depth of mutual ties between Syria and Iran, calling for the removal of obstacles in the way of expansion of political and economic cooperation.

Damascus tries to take necessary actions in order to finalize administrative reforms and make use of an experienced and specialized workforce, Mekdad noted.

The Iranian official, for his part, underlined that the two friendly countries enjoy a deep relationship and are determined to enhance collaborations in all fields and make use of all equipment and workforce, which could be in favor of the people of both countries.

Latifi also emphasized that Damascus and Tehran are keen on adopting the necessary steps to strengthen administrative cooperation and implement signed agreements in this respect.

The vice president further noted that Iran is determined to continue support for Syria and its unity.

Prior to the meeting with the Syrian foreign minister, Latifi held talks with Syria’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

