The Zionist regime on Monday admitted to having killed Aljazeera’s Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but justified her killing by saying that its soldiers had “accidentally” shot at her.

According to Russia Today, the Israeli army's spokesman said that the regime’s forces had fired seven shots and there is a “high possibility” that Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli gunfire.

Avichay Adraee said that Israeli forces had “accidentally” shot at Abu Akleh and they had not known that she was a journalist.

Adraee also claimed that the Israeli military received the bullet that killed Abu Akleh. But it was not possible to determine the source of the gunfire in a joint investigation with the US, because the bullet had been damaged.

The Zionist regime has said that it will not open a criminal investigation.

Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead by the Zionist regime’s forces on May 11 when she was covering the regime’s raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Prior to the Monday announcement by the Israeli military, the regime had claimed that its forces came under fire from Palestinians during clashes that took place that day.

However, multiple investigations, including by the United Nations, showed that there was no Palestinian at the scene when Abu Akleh was shot and killed.

The Palestinian Authority had also said that Abu Alkeh was shot in the head by the Zionist regime forces, despite the fact that she was wearing a press vest.

The regime also attacked the funeral ceremony of the journalist that was held on May 13.

