The Russian Foreign Ministry said two of its embassy staff were killed by an explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in Kabul on Monday.

A powerful explosion occurred in the vicinity of the embassy building in the Darul Aman area, southwest of Kabul, Khaama Press said.

Citing anonymous sources, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier that 15-20 people were killed or wounded as the result of the explosion.

So far local officials have not shared any details about the blast.

However, locals said a large number of people were present at the spot when the bomb exploded.

According to RIA Novosti, the blast occurred when a Russian diplomat came out to the people queuing outside to call out the names of the candidates for a visa.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power.

