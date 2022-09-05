An expert on regional issues has said that unfortunately, Russia has shown indifference toward THE U.S. military moves in different parts of Syria and some agreements and negotiations could have been done behind the scenes between Washington and Moscow.

The expert, Hassan Hanizadeh, said that the U.S. seeks to expand its military presence in the northwestern and northeastern borders of Syria.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He noted that the recent moves of the U.S. in establishing a new military base in the Naghare village, in the southwest of Qamishli province that is located near the Russian military base, shows that the U.S. seeks to expand its military presence in the northwestern and northeastern borders of Syria.

Another reason for the establishment of this military base is the issue of supporting Kurds by the U.S., he added.

On the other hand, the opening of this base means threatening Syria’s sovereignty and also Syria’s joint borders with Turkey, he said, adding that unfortunately, Russia has shown indifference toward the U.S. military moves in different parts of Syria.

This is because some agreements and negotiations could be done behind the scenes between Washington and Moscow because the two sides are currently involved in the Ukraine case.

