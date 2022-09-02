An expert on the region has said that Iraq’s recent unrest has something to do with the current energy shortage facing the west and Israel.

The expert, Mohammad Razavi, put unrest in Iraq within the context of world energy issues.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

“Under the current circumstances, the issue of energy is very important for Israel and the western countries. Therefore, this trend will probably be exacerbated and one should be aware that in a general view, Bagdad’s unrest is not without connection to this issue,” the expert told ILNA.

Razavi added that the Iraq Kurdistan continuing oil cooperation with Israel concurrently with the Sadrist protests in Bagdad shows that there is a premeditated scenario in terms of energy issues.

