The Israeli regime forces killed two young Palestinian men during raids carried out in several West bank camps.

According to a report by the Palestinian Information Center, Israeli forces stormed the Umm Al Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh on Thursday morning, promoting violent confrontations between the residents and the forces.

Similarly, the regime’s forces carried out an incursion into the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, provoking similar bitter clashes there.

The two young men, identified as Yazan Afana and Samer Khaled, were taken to hospitals but succumbed to the injuries they had sustained during the Israeli raids, the report added.

The report also said that Israeli forces arrested a former Palestinian prisoner, Jasser Abu Hamada.

In recent weeks, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen Palestinians have been injured in the town of Rujeib, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, as clashes erupted after Israeli forces raided a house looking for two people who were said to be inside.

Last week, Israeli forces have rounded up 13 Palestinians during large-scale raids in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

In mid-August, Mohammad Ibrahim Shaham, in his twenties, was killed by a bullet to the head after Israeli forces violently broke into his family home in Kafr 'Aqab neighborhood of East al-Quds.

According to an organization representing families of Palestinians killed by Israel, Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 70 Palestinians in the occupied territories since the beginning of the current year.

Mohammad Sbeihat, the head of the organization, stated that there have been 13 children less than 18 years of age and five women among the 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

The Israeli regime also carried out a massive airstrike on the Gaza Strip on August 5, killing nearly 50 people, including two senior commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

