The Syrian Parliament speaker said in a meeting with the ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran that Zionist regime attacks merely lead to further strengthening of people’s resistance and steadfastness.

Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh in his Thursday night meeting with Iran's Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani said that the deep and historical Iran-Syria relations are quite deep-rooted, and are indebted to the pure blood of both countries’ martyrs in defense against the antagonist moves of the Americans and the Zionists.

Appreciating Iran’s basic stands in defense of Syria’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty, Sabbagh said that it is of great importance to further strengthen our countries comprehensive bilateral relations and broaden the sphere of bilateral cooperation.

“The Zionist regime’s repeated attacks against the Syrian soil are nothing but their efforts aimed at destabilizing Syria’s legitimate government and political system,” he added.

The Iranian ambassador, too, referred to the two countries’ parliaments in strengthening bilateral relations, ensuring him that Iran strongly support Syrian resistance against the terrorists.

Sobhani also strongly condemned the repeated Zionist regime air raids against Syrian soil, arguing that such attacks have no effect on the strong will and resistance of the brave Syrian people.

He also invited the Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf to visit Syria.

